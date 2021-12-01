East Machias woman sentenced in federal court on drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An East Machias woman was sentenced in federal court today on drug charges after pleading guilty in April.

28-year-old Kayla Thistlewood was sentenced to 8 years and one month in prison for possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, Thistlewood sold cocaine to a confidential informant in Washington County in July 2020.

She was arrested a month later by MDEA Special Agents.

The attorney general says she was in the vehicle with her two young children at the time of her arrest.

Agents found fentanyl, crack cocaine, and just over 78-hundred dollars.

