Dresner, Ralph on Maine interim head football coach move

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Andrew Dresner is the interim Maine head football coach after Nick Charlton thanked Black Bear Nation for its support after he accepted the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator job at UConn.

Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons. (WABI)

Dresner is already on the recruiting trail with the priority of building the program into a championship contender.

“Right now, our focus is on retaining our players. We have a tremendous amount of momentum, excitement, and positive energy surrounding them right now. We’re building on that for the future,” said Dresner.

Dresner just wrapped up his fourth year on the Black Bear staff and third season as the offensive coordinator.

Maine athletic director Ken Ralph explained why Dresner is the right coach to take over the interim position.

“Coach Dresner’s an excellent coach. I think we saw he took over the playcalling in the second half of the season, and the team responded very positively. He’s been a coordinator at three different institutions, so his experience is pretty extensive. He’s absolutely going to be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis,” said Ralph.

Dresner added he’s excited to help Maine’s nucleus of young talent grow in facilities that are soon to be recognized nationally and on a conference level.

A national search for a new head coach is already underway.

