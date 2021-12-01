Advertisement

Dresner, Ralph on Maine interim head football coach move

Dresner just wrapped up his fourth year on the Black Bear staff and third season as the offensive coordinator
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Andrew Dresner is the interim Maine head football coach after Nick Charlton thanked Black Bear Nation for its support after he accepted the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator job at UConn.

Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.(WABI)

Dresner is already on the recruiting trail with the priority of building the program into a championship contender.

“Right now, our focus is on retaining our players. We have a tremendous amount of momentum, excitement, and positive energy surrounding them right now. We’re building on that for the future,” said Dresner.

Dresner just wrapped up his fourth year on the Black Bear staff and third season as the offensive coordinator.

Maine athletic director Ken Ralph explained why Dresner is the right coach to take over the interim position.

“Coach Dresner’s an excellent coach. I think we saw he took over the playcalling in the second half of the season, and the team responded very positively. He’s been a coordinator at three different institutions, so his experience is pretty extensive. He’s absolutely going to be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis,” said Ralph.

Dresner added he’s excited to help Maine’s nucleus of young talent grow in facilities that are soon to be recognized nationally and on a conference level.

A national search for a new head coach is already underway.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey...
Black Bears finish three-week homestand with Boston College
Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage...
Former Black Bear Swayman on early start with Boston Bruins
Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Dresner named Maine Football interim head coach
The Black Bears said the Catamounts bring a style to the ice that’s similar to what they bring,...
Black Bears look to close out December conference schedule with wins over last place Vermont