Dresner named Maine Football interim head coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Andrew Dresner has been named interim head coach of the Maine Football team.

The move comes days after news broke that former head coach Nick Charlton was named assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UConn.

That move was made official today.

Dresner recently completed his fourth year on staff and third season as the offensive coordinator.

He joined the Black Bears in 2018 where he served one season as an assistant coach, working directly with the wide receivers.

Maine Athletics Director Ken Ralph said that a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Here is the full release from the University of Maine.

University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph has announced that Andrew Dresner will serve as interim head coach of the Maine Football program.

“While I am grateful to the UMaine administration for having faith in me as the interim head coach, our focus remains dedicated to building on the momentum our program has created,” Dresner says. “Our staff continues to evaluate talent on the road as we search for the next generation of Black Bears. There’s a lot to be excited about with our program and it starts with the terrific nucleus of student-athletes we currently have in Orono.”

Former head coach Nick Charlton was named assistant head coach/offensive coordinator at UConn on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“While we are sorry to see Nick leave Orono, we are happy for him to have this exciting new opportunity,” Ralph says. “We will always be grateful for what he did for our program. UConn is getting an excellent football coach.”

“I am very pleased Andrew Dresner was willing to accept the interim position,” Ralph continued. “He has proven himself to be an excellent coach and strong administrator. Maine football is in great hands.”

Dresner recently completed his fourth year on staff and third season as the offensive coordinator. Dresner joined the Black Bears in 2018 where he served one season as an assistant coach, working directly with the wide receivers. Following the 2018 season, which saw the Black Bears capture the Colonial Athletic Association title and advance to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals, Dresner was named offensive coordinator.

Coaching Experience:

Winter 2021 - Interim Head Coach (UMaine)

2019 - 2021 - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks (UMaine)

2018 - Assistant Coach Wide Receivers (UMaine)

2017 - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks (Pace University)

2013 - 2016 - Pass Game Coord./Recruit Coord./ QB Coach (Merrimack)

2012 - Quarterbacks Coach (Worcester Polytechnic Institute)

2011 - Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers (Union College)

2010 - Wide Receivers Coach (Union College)

