Connecticut man charged in connection with shooting incident last year in Skowhegan

(WABI) - A Connecticut man has been formally charged in connection with a shooting incident in Skowhegan in September of last year.

Thirty-year-old Dayshawn Middleton is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a firearm.

While few details have been released about the incident, court records say Middleton put four others in danger with the use of a firearm.

Middleton was arrested in New York in October of last year a few weeks after police say he and another man fled on foot after a high speed chase from Waterville to Richmond.

Police say Middleton was taken into custody at a hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound.

