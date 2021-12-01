Advertisement

Connecticut man charged in connection with shooting incident last year in Skowhegan

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WABI) - A Connecticut man has been formally charged in connection with a shooting incident in Skowhegan in September of last year.

Thirty-year-old Dayshawn Middleton is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct with a firearm.

While few details have been released about the incident, court records say Middleton put four others in danger with the use of a firearm.

Middleton was arrested in New York in October of last year a few weeks after police say he and another man fled on foot after a high speed chase from Waterville to Richmond.

Police say Middleton was taken into custody at a hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound.

