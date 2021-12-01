Advertisement

Black Bears finish three-week homestand with Boston College

The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey East Goaltender of the week after wins over Boston University and Providence
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s hockey team is riding a four-game conference winning streak as they welcome the Boston College Eagles to Alfond Arena this weekend.

The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey...
The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey East Goaltender of the week after wins over Boston University and Providence(WABI)

The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey East Goaltender of the week after wins over Boston University and Providence.

She discussed what’s taken place in the team’s recent surge after an 0-5-1 start in Hockey East.

“I think just staying positive and enjoying every minute that I’m out there. That’s all I really can do, and that’s all that anyone on the ice is trying to do. We work hard every day out here and make the most out of every opportunity that we’re given,” said Porter, grad student goaltender.

Maine now stands tied for sixth in the conference with Merrimack. The Eagles are only three points up on the Black Bears to own the four spot, so it’s a big weekend for tiebreakers.

“This is exciting for us. It’s a good opportunity. We gave away that first game, and now we have an opportunity to redeem ourselves, see what we can do, and just focus on winning this next series,” said Richard Reichenbach, head coach.

Coach Reichenbach is referring to a 5-2 loss to BC back on October 23.

This time the Black Bears have the Eagles for two games on home ice before the December break. Friday and Saturday’s puck drops are both set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Dresner, Ralph on Maine interim head football coach move
Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage...
Former Black Bear Swayman on early start with Boston Bruins
Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Dresner named Maine Football interim head coach
The Black Bears said the Catamounts bring a style to the ice that’s similar to what they bring,...
Black Bears look to close out December conference schedule with wins over last place Vermont