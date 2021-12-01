Black Bears finish three-week homestand with Boston College

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s hockey team is riding a four-game conference winning streak as they welcome the Boston College Eagles to Alfond Arena this weekend.

The Black Bears have been riding the hot hand of Loryn Porter in net. She recently won Hockey East Goaltender of the week after wins over Boston University and Providence.

She discussed what’s taken place in the team’s recent surge after an 0-5-1 start in Hockey East.

“I think just staying positive and enjoying every minute that I’m out there. That’s all I really can do, and that’s all that anyone on the ice is trying to do. We work hard every day out here and make the most out of every opportunity that we’re given,” said Porter, grad student goaltender.

Maine now stands tied for sixth in the conference with Merrimack. The Eagles are only three points up on the Black Bears to own the four spot, so it’s a big weekend for tiebreakers.

“This is exciting for us. It’s a good opportunity. We gave away that first game, and now we have an opportunity to redeem ourselves, see what we can do, and just focus on winning this next series,” said Richard Reichenbach, head coach.

Coach Reichenbach is referring to a 5-2 loss to BC back on October 23.

This time the Black Bears have the Eagles for two games on home ice before the December break. Friday and Saturday’s puck drops are both set for 2 p.m.

