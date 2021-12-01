Bangor lighting ceremony commemorates third night of Hanukkah

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community gathered around a 9-foot Menorah at Pierce Park Tuesday night for the lighting ceremony to commemorate the third night of Hanukkah.

Chabad of Bangor hosted the Menorah lighting.

The Aroma of latkes filled the air with other Hanukkah favorites being given out to the public.

Many people spoke on behalf of Maine officials to give their blessing.

Rabbi Chaim Wilansky says that with a candle lit each night, it signifies the meaning behind the Jewish holiday.

“So we’re always adding a little bit of light and we light it in the evening, not during not during the day, which shows that we can light up the darkness even it’s such a dark time in such difficult times for for all of us. We’re able to light a candle and light up the whole room and a little bit of light in the dark room. It’s it’s a world of a difference,” said Wilansky.

There will also be a Menorah lighting in front of Folger Library on the University of Maine campus Thursday at 5 p.m. in Orono.

