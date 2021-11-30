Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville based doctor has had his license suspended for spreading misinformation about coronavirus.
The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure says Dr. Paul Gosselin also inappropriately signed COVID-19 exemption letters.
The suspension is for 30 days and is pending further possible action.
According to the Bangor Daily News, this is the first instance in Maine of a licensing board disciplining a doctor for COVID-19 misinformation.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Gosselin’s legal defense.
