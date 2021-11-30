Advertisement

Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville based doctor has had his license suspended for spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure says Dr. Paul Gosselin also inappropriately signed COVID-19 exemption letters.

The suspension is for 30 days and is pending further possible action.

According to the Bangor Daily News, this is the first instance in Maine of a licensing board disciplining a doctor for COVID-19 misinformation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Gosselin’s legal defense.

