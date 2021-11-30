Ware-Butler donates $100,000 to Waterville community recreation arena
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The community recreation arena in Waterville got a big donation from a local lumber company.
Ware-Butler has donated $100,000 to the project at the Alfond Youth and Community Center.
The arena will feature a full ice sheet five months of the year and a turf field for the rest.
The facility will be located between the tennis courts and pool just next door to the Alfond Youth Center.
To date, $3 million has been raised toward the project.
