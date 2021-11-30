TSA: Passenger had handgun in backpack at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — A Maine man was stopped at Boston’s Logan International Airport last week with a 9mm handgun and a gun magazine in his backback.

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that the man was stopped at about 5:30 a.m. Friday at a Terminal B security checkpoint.

State police found that the man had an expired concealed firearms permit. He was informed that he would be issued a summons for illegal possession of a firearm.

The agency did not disclose his name.

It was the second time during the Thanksgiving holiday rush that a gun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at Logan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.