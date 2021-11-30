Sunshine & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold but quiet day ahead for our Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on average to start the day, giving way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as clouds ahead of our next disturbance arrive. Temperatures will run a few degrees below average with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. A weak warm front will move into the state tonight giving us a chance for a few snow showers through the overnight with the best chance across the north. Nighttime temperatures will bottom out in the 20s for most locales.

The warm front will move through the state early Wednesday morning allowing some warmer air to move into the state. Lingering snow showers will move out Wednesday morning followed by brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. Wednesday’s temperatures will be several degrees warmer than today with highs in the 30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. A quick moving storm system will push through the area Thursday. The storm will actually track to our north which will allow warmer air to remain in place Thursday which in turn means most areas will see rain from this system. As precipitation breaks out Thursday morning, it will likely start as snow across the north and rain/snow mix elsewhere but as the day progresses and temperatures warm, snow will change to rain/snow mix across the north and all rain elsewhere. Light accumulations are possible across the northwest portion of the state and in the mountains. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid-30s to near 40° across the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Precipitation will wind down Thursday night as the storm moves to our northeast. The storm is then forecast to rapidly strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes Friday. This will result in a gusty northwest wind across Maine on Friday. The northwest wind will bring colder air back into the state for the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday will feature brightening skies, breezy and colder conditions with highs in the 30s. The weekend forecast looks good but cold.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 27°-36°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 18°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. A Bit warmer with highs between 33°-43°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow north, mainly rain elsewhere. Light accumulations are possible mainly over northwest parts of the state and the mountains. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Morning rain/snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and colder. Highs near 30° north and 30s elsewhere.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

