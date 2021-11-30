Advertisement

Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes.

Gregory Porter is a professor of crop ecology and management.

He says warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease for the state’s potato crop.

Maine farmers are coming off of a banner year thanks in part to the success of the Caribou russet, which was developed by UMaine researchers.

Around the world, research aimed at mitigating crop damage is underway.

A recent NASA study suggested climate change may affect the production of corn and wheat, with corn yields projected to decline while wheat could see potential growth.

