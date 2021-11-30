Advertisement

Protecting Moms Who Serve Act signed into law

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Legislation to help address the maternal mortality crisis among women veterans has been signed into law.

It’s called the Protecting Moms Who Serve Act.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, co-authored the bill.

It will commission the first comprehensive study on the scope of America’s mental health crisis among women veterans.

The bill invests $15 million in maternity care coordination programs at VA facilities.

Collins says this legislation will help examine ways to improve care coordination, identify gaps in coverage, and eliminate disparities.

