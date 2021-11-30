Advertisement

Police: 3-year-old found asleep in stolen vehicle

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was recovered with a sleeping child inside it.

Police said the Ford Explorer was quickly located after being reported stolen on Saturday with a 3-year-old asleep in the vehicle.

Police turned out in force because of concern about the child, but the boy was still asleep in a child seat when the vehicle was located.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone who witnessed the vehicle being stole are encouraged to contact police.

