Officials say more Mainers seeking out COVID boosters

One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In the wake of news about a concerning new variant of coronavirus, officials at Northern Light Health say they are seeing an uptick in demand for booster shots.

“We have been seeing more individuals interested in getting their booster vaccination. I think it’s really bringing to light the dangers of the waning immunity that’s happening from initial vaccinations more than six months ago,” said Matt Marston.

Marston is the Vice President of Northern Light Health Pharmacies.

“The CDC strengthened their recommendation from individuals 18 years of age and older may get the booster vaccination to should get the booster vaccination just recently within the last 24 hours,” said Marston.

Marston points to a recently released study about the vaccines efficacy.

“Pfizer and Moderna and J&J all produced initial effectiveness of preventing symptomatic infection in the range of the 80% threshold that has now declined for all vaccinations after six months to around 60% for Moderna and in the 40% range for Pfizer, and even less than that for J&J, less than 20%,” said Marston.

Northern Light’s Dr. James Jarvis thinks people need to get used to this.

“I’ve been one of those people that have been in the camp that we will probably need to be getting boosters for at least the foreseeable future. The time frame as to whether that needs to be every six months, every 12 months, every two years is still variable out there,” said Jarvis.

Marston holds out hope this won’t be needed bi-annually.

“There’s not enough data after receiving a booster vaccinations to know how long that will last. There are plenty of other vaccination series out there that are three dose vaccination series. And after each dose of vaccine, you do respond with a more robust antibody production, so it’s difficult to say how long that will last at this point. We hope that it will be for a longer duration of time, but time will tell.

