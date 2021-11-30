Northport man sentenced for tax crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Northport man was sentenced to 150 days in jail for various tax crimes.

According to the Attorney General’s office, between May 2007 and October 2015, 64-year-old James Toennis collected tax on sales done through his catering business, Coastal Maine Critters Clambakes and kept the money for personal and business uses.

Toennis was also not registered with Maine Revenue Services as a retail seller of goods.

