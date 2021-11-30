Advertisement

Northport man sentenced for tax crimes

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court (FILE)
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court (FILE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Northport man was sentenced to 150 days in jail for various tax crimes.

According to the Attorney General’s office, between May 2007 and October 2015, 64-year-old James Toennis collected tax on sales done through his catering business, Coastal Maine Critters Clambakes and kept the money for personal and business uses.

Toennis was also not registered with Maine Revenue Services as a retail seller of goods.

