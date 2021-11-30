Northern Light Health announces new discounts for patients
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health has announced new discounts for their patients.
The health care provider says that moving forward, self-pay and uninsured patients will receive an automatic discount on their total charges.
Also, for those patients making a full payment prior to or on the day of service or discharge, a time-of-service discount of 20-percent is available.
Additionally, patients who pay in full within 30 days of their first statement date are eligible for a 10-percent prompt payment discount.
These new policies went into effect last week.
