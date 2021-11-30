Advertisement

Maine school bus carrying children hits car causing it to crash into store, deputies say

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - A school bus carrying 31 elementary students rear-ended a car Monday morning in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 302 at Lake Region Convenience.

Deputies said the driver of the car had stopped to turn left into the convenience store when it was struck from behind by the school bus.

The force of the collision caused the car to then crash into an unoccupied SUV in the store’s parking lot.

The car then struck a propane rack before crashing into the store causing significant damage to the building, deputies said.

Deputies said no one, including the children on the bus, and people inside the store were hurt.

The bus was taking children to Songo Locks and Crooked River elementary schools. School officials said the children were put on another bus and taken to school and parents were notified.

Deputies said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday

Latest News

(FILE)
Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change
Northern Light Health has announced new discounts for their patients.
Northern Light Health announces new discounts for patients
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation
Crime dropped in Maine during 2020
Crime in Maine dropped during 2020