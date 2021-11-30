Maine school bus carrying children hits car causing it to crash into store, deputies say

NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - A school bus carrying 31 elementary students rear-ended a car Monday morning in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Route 302 at Lake Region Convenience.

Deputies said the driver of the car had stopped to turn left into the convenience store when it was struck from behind by the school bus.

The force of the collision caused the car to then crash into an unoccupied SUV in the store’s parking lot.

The car then struck a propane rack before crashing into the store causing significant damage to the building, deputies said.

Deputies said no one, including the children on the bus, and people inside the store were hurt.

The bus was taking children to Songo Locks and Crooked River elementary schools. School officials said the children were put on another bus and taken to school and parents were notified.

Deputies said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

