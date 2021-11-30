Maine salmon advocacy group gets grant to improve hatchery

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (AP) - A salmon advocacy group in rural Maine is getting help from the federal government to make improvements to a fish hatchery and office building.

The Downeast Salmon Federation operates the facility in East Machias.

The group advocates for environmental protection and conservation of river-run fishes such as salmon and smelt.

The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the federation $23,500 toward the project.

The grant is part of $222 million the agency said it is using to help build and improve rural community infrastructure around the country.

