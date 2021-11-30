Advertisement

Maine salmon advocacy group gets grant to improve hatchery

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (AP) - A salmon advocacy group in rural Maine is getting help from the federal government to make improvements to a fish hatchery and office building.

The Downeast Salmon Federation operates the facility in East Machias.

The group advocates for environmental protection and conservation of river-run fishes such as salmon and smelt.

The United States Department of Agriculture is giving the federation $23,500 toward the project.

The grant is part of $222 million the agency said it is using to help build and improve rural community infrastructure around the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday

Latest News

(FILE)
Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change
Northern Light Health has announced new discounts for their patients.
Northern Light Health announces new discounts for patients
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation
Maine school bus carrying children hits car causing it to crash into store, deputies say
Maine school bus carrying children hits car causing it to crash into store, deputies say
Crime dropped in Maine during 2020
Crime in Maine dropped during 2020