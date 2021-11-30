Advertisement

Maine lawmaker resigns after wife’s COVID-19 death

Chris Johansen(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker who flouted mask requirements in the Maine State House and fought against pandemic restrictions has resigned from his seat because of his wife’s COVID-19 death.

Republican Rep. Chris Johansen, of Monticello, told House Speaker Ryan Fecteau in a letter this month that he needs to tend to his family farm.

His wife, he wrote, had been dedicated to the farm, freeing him to serve in the Legislature.

He was one of seven lawmakers who was stripped of committee assignments for refusing to wear masks in the State House after leaders required them.

Both he and his wife contracted COVID-19 over the summer, and his wife, who has asthma, died from the disease.

