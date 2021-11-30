Lincoln man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An emotional day in court as a Lincoln man admits to fatally shooting his mother in August 2020.

Adam Groves was sentenced to 24 years in prison for manslaughter.

“I’m sorry. I’m very sorry that I took your grandmother away. I’m sorry I took your sister away,” said Groves . “It was not my intention at all, at any point to do what happened that day.”

“He is very, very remorseful for his actions and the consequences,” said Defense Attorney Jeff Silverstein. “And he greatly looked forward for this day as an opportunity to take responsibility and show the court how remorseful he was.”

46-year-old Adam Groves pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 24 years suspended after fatally shooting his mother Pauline Taylor in August 2020. The two got into an argument after an afternoon of drinking and Taylor then threatened Groves.

“Based upon the compromise and recognition that he acted under circumstances of extreme fear or anger brought about by adequate provocation insofar as his mother Ms. Taylor, essentially attacked him with a rifle,” said Silverstein.

According to court documents, when police arrived, Groves was in the driveway repeatedly telling the 911 dispatcher, “I shot my mom, my life is over.” He also posted on Facebook, “Everyone, I just killed my mother.”

“We hope it brings them some healing.,” said Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam. “We appreciate Mr. Groves’ willingness to accept responsibility for the awful crime that he committed and that was reflected in the sentence.”

Groves upon release will face four years on probation and to pay the family $3,500 dollars in restitution for funeral expenses and other costs. The case may be closed, but the family will never forget.

“There’s no excuse for what happened that fateful night,” said Lacy Brown. “I will never understand it, my children will never understand it, and they will never be the same because of what their father choose to do, and in my opinion, it was exactly that, a choice.”

