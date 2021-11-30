Advertisement

Kennebec County Correctional Facility dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Correctional Facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheriff Ken Mason says there are less than 10 people testing positive, that’s both staff and inmates.

All staff and inmates are being tested as recommended to identify positive cases and minimize the spread of the virus.

Mason adds that local law enforcement agencies within Kennebec County have been notified and are limiting the number of inmates until they are out of outbreak status.

