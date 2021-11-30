Environmental groups ask US agencies to suspend federal permits for NECEC

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Three environmental advocacy groups in Maine are asking U.S. agencies to suspend federal permits for CMP’s clean energy corridor.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, Sierra Club Maine and Appalachian Mountain Club Maine signed a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers.

This comes after state-issued permits for CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project were suspended on Nov. 24.

On Nov. 19, Gov. Janet Mills certified the results of the Nov. 2 Question One referendum over whether to halt the corridor’s construction.

Mainers voted to halt the corridor project in the Nov. 2 election in a 59% to 41% margin.

In Monday’s letter to federal agencies, the three environmental groups argued that “recent and significant legal, regulatory and political changes raise new serious questions as to the project’s legality and further demonstrate it is not in the public interest.”

Responding to the groups’ letter, president & CEO of NECEC Transmission, LLC Thorn Dickinson did not seem phased by the latest moves to end the project.

“Just as we will do all we can to protect the most important clean energy project ever to come to the state of Maine, we expect those opposed to it to continue their efforts,” he wrote.

“In light of the climate and energy crisis we are facing, we very much hope our landmark carbon reducing initiative will prevail and all benefits to Mainers will resume.”

