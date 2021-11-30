Advertisement

Drought conditions persist in parts of northern Maine

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — Parts of northwestern Maine remain in a severe drought late this fall.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that as of Nov. 24 parts of northern Somerset and Franklin counties were experiencing severe drought conditions.

Some adjacent areas, including parts of Aroostook and Piscataquis counties, were experiencing moderate drought.

The monitor reported drought conditions have abated in most of New England, but some parts of far northern Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire were also experiencing abnormally dry conditions in late November.

