Donate to the Red Cross this Giving Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday; a chance to help various organizations that rely on community support.

During this season of giving, we are partnering with the American Red Cross to encourage people to give the gift of life.

“The Red Cross delivers care and comfort to folks in some of the toughest moments of their lives,” said Michelle Tussing, Red Cross regional chief development officer.

Tussing says emergencies and natural disasters haven’t stopped during the pandemic, making it even more important to assist as many people as they can.

From financial assistance to food and shelter, she says the Red Cross may not be the first to the scene, but they are there shortly after.

“These people who have just lost everything and might be standing there, you know, literally in their pajamas or their socks, watching their home burn have what they need between the moment of that fire and when they can access other supports in the community,” said Tussing.

Tussing says they are also seeing an incredible need for blood right now across the entire country.

“Our nation’s blood supply is at the lowest it has been in decades.” // “We have to get it to those patients in our community who depend on life saving blood every day,” said Tussing.

She encourages anyone who can to make an appointment to donate blood.

“It takes as little as one hour,” said Tussing.

Tussing says they are grateful for the volunteers that make up 90% of their workforce and work directly within the community.

“We cannot do this work without a community behind us without every one of those volunteers who is willing to get up in the middle of the night to be there for their neighbor,” said Tussing.

Besides giving blood, another way to help the Red Cross is to give financially.

Tussing says, for example, a $25 donation provides blankets for a family of five.

You can go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for more information or to find a blood drive near you.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.