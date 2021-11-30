Crime in Maine dropped during 2020

Maine (AP) - Crime dropped in Maine during 2020 during the pandemic, marking the ninth consecutive annual decline in the state.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said Monday that violent crime dropped 4.9% while overall crime dropped 6.1% compared with the year before.

Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck thanked the state’s law enforcement officers for their continued dedication during the pandemic.

There were a few exceptions to the pattern, however.

Arson, motor vehicle thefts and simple assaults all increased.

