Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Bucksport want you to check your wallet.

A photo of a fake dollar bill was posted by the town Tuesday.

It says “Motion Picture Use” on top of the bill.

Officials say a cash-up at the town office included a significant amount of counterfeit $1 bills that had been accepted both there and at the transfer station.

They don’t know where the fake bills came from.

They’re asking folks to check your bills, and not just the big ones.

Bucksport police are investigating.

They ask anyone else that receives a counterfeit bill to report it.

