Clouds & Some Flurries Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds gradually increasing from west to east as a warm front moves across the region tonight. This front will produce scattered snow flurries across northern parts of the state. A few flakes could extend as far south as the Interstate. Chance of light snow will last through mid-morning Wednesday before conditions dry up. Lows tonight will stay in the 20s with some spots near the coast staying near 30°.

Wednesday will start with some clouds and a few flurries in the morning. As the day progresses, the warm front will continue to clear and winds will shift out of the WSW. This will help to give temperatures a little extra boost. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will move back in Wednesday night ahead of our next disturbance.

Thursday will be the warmest & wettest day of the extended forecast. Low pressure will slide to our north. Recent trends have shifted the track slightly farther north. This would push the rain/snow line farther north meaning more locations will see rain. Still the mountains will see snow in the morning (only a few inches) before warmer air moves in by the afternoon changing everything over to rain. Rainfall totals will stay less than a half an inch. Highs will be in the 40s with a few spots along the coast hitting the upper 40s.

As the low moves out Thursday night, the pressure gradient will tighten and winds will pick up on Friday. Concern Thursday night into Friday morning will be how cold the lows get. As of now it looks like most of our lows will be at or just above freezing, but still the risk of any wet roads freezing overnight will be a concern. Rest of Friday will have brightening skies with highs in the 30s.

The weekend overall looks to stay dry & cold. Highs for many will struggle to reach the freezing mark. A few flurries look to be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Watching another low pressure by Monday. This low looks to bring the potential of a Wintry mix, but will be dependent on the track of the low. More details on this system to come.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with flurries possible across the north. Lows in the 20s with a light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & flurries in the morning. More sun by the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the mountains to the mid 40s along the coast. Winds out of the WSW around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain & snow. A few inches of snow likely across the north, mainly rain from the foothills towards the coast. By the afternoon, all rain is expected. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to the upper 40s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, cold & breezy. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s with winds that will gust up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs staying below freezing with many spots remaining in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs reaching the upper 20s & low 30s.

