Central Maine businesses recognized first responders this Thanksgiving

First responder Thanksgiving
First responder Thanksgiving(Hight family and The Bankery)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Central Maine businesses teamed up to recognize and honor Maine’s first responders this Thanksgiving.

The Hight Family of Dealerships and The Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste treated 15 different agencies across Franklin and Somerset counties to Thanksgiving meals last week.

The two groups delivered 70 turkey pies, 42 dozen rolls, and 22 dozen cupcakes to the various agencies.

The Hight family says their appreciation for first responders is what drove them to create the annual event.

In addition to local police departments, the Hights and The Bankery delivered meals to fire departments, paramedics, and dispatchers.

