Car stolen with toddler inside, child found safe, police say

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the car he was in was stolen over the weekend.

Police said on Saturday they received a report at about 5:20 p.m. that an SUV had been stolen on Cumberland Avenue.

The driver of the SUV said he had parked it near New York Fried Chicken to pick up food from the restaurant and left his sleeping brother in the back in a car seat when it was stolen, police said.

Officials said other officers located the SUV a few minutes later abandoned on Marginal Way. The child was still asleep in the vehicle.

Police said officers stayed with the child until he was reunited with his family.

The person who stole the SUV has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

