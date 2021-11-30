Advertisement

Car stolen with toddler inside, child found safe, police say

The person who stole the SUV has not been located.
The person who stole the SUV has not been located.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the car he was in was stolen over the weekend.

Police said on Saturday they received a report at about 5:20 p.m. that an SUV had been stolen on Cumberland Avenue.

The driver of the SUV said he had parked it near New York Fried Chicken to pick up food from the restaurant and left his sleeping brother in the back in a car seat when it was stolen, police said.

Officials said other officers located the SUV a few minutes later abandoned on Marginal Way. The child was still asleep in the vehicle.

Police said officers stayed with the child until he was reunited with his family.

The person who stole the SUV has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation
Joseph Johnson
Man sentenced in 2019 Bangor death
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID

Latest News

Mainers voted to halt the corridor project in the Nov. 2 election in a 59% to 41% margin.
Environmental groups ask US agencies to suspend federal permits for NECEC
Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court (FILE)
Northport man sentenced for tax crimes
Kennebec County Correctional Facility dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Adam Groves
Lincoln man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting