Camp CaPella’s annual auction taking place virtually, again

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - For the second-straight year, Camp CaPella’s annual auction is taking place virtually.

The online charity auction the camp in Dedham got underway on Monday, just in time for Giving Tuesday.

It will run through Dec. 10.

Anyone can place bids on hundreds of items through a secure website.

Everything you see here is donated.

That means every dollar raised will go towards providing summer camp experiences for individuals with disabilities.

Camp CaPella’s Executive Director Melanie Dresser says she had no problem finding donors for the auction.

“Everyone knows camp. That’s one of the biggest things. They were like, ‘Oh I’m familiar with Camp CaPella. That’s a great organization!’ So I walked around with my baskets and I walked into all these small businesses and I’m like, ‘Put in your signature item. Put in a gift card. What do you think? This is for camp!’ And all of our businesses were so amazing. They just had so much fun going around their shops trying to find the best item to put in that represented them,” said Dresser.

Among the items up for auction: one ton of wood pellets from Dysart’s, and a $900 fireworks package.

In all, the value of everything listed totals nearly $13,000.

