Bud’s Shop ‘n Save in Pittsfield sold

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine grocery shoppers can expect a change in the new year.

Bud’s Shop n’ Save in Pittsfield has been sold.

The family that owns Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket in Hermon has come to an agreement to take over the store.

We caught up with one of the new owners earlier Tuesday who says their goal will be to maintain the service that comes with being locally owned.

“Grocery store is the staple part of a community and keeping it run by people who are in and around that community, it means a lot. It keeps the customers happy, lets them know that we’re going to be there for a long time and allows us to be more in tune with the community that we’re in. And that’s what we’ve been doing in Hermon for 14 years now. And we’re really anxious to get down into Pittsfield where they know what that’s like. They’ve had a supermarket in their community for, I think, over 62 years, and it’s important to carry that tradition on,” said Brett Danforth, Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket.

The store will officially become a Danforth’s on Jan. 2.

