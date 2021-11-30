“Be A Santa To A Senior” campaign underway downeast

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Home Instead in Blue Hill is an in-home senior care service thats once again taking part in the “Be a Santa for a Senior” campaign. Through December 15th, Home Instead is collecting donated gifts to be delivered to area seniors on Christmas Eve to combat the holiday blues.

“We just try to provide a good Christmas for people that aren’t going to have one,” said Home Instead owner Cherly Sheasby.

At the Trade Winds in Blue Hill, you’ll find a special Christmas tree on the wall with a secret-Santa wish-list for seniors in Downeast Maine who are likely to spend the holidays alone. Being a Santa to a Senior is about showing support to older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, or alone during the holiday season.

And it takes the guess work out of getting the perfect gift.

“The community members pick up an ornament, and it has an idea of what they might like to have,” Sheasby said. “Everything from food items, candies, blankets, books, craft work. You don’t have to buy everything on the ornament, but it’s tailored to them. It’s a little more personal.

But the mission of Home Instead in Blue Hill isn’t just to bring gifts and joy to seniors this holiday season. They’re also hoping to raise awareness about a segment of the community that is oftentimes most at risk of suffering from isolation, especially in the time of the pandemic.

“We could do three times the number of what we’re doing just in our local area,” said Sheasby. “There are so many people that could really use this help. There’s so many people that will sit alone at Christmas and not have anything. Nobody knows how many little houses are tucked back in the woods here with people in need.”

With the holiday fast approaching, Sheasby said Home Instead still has room for names on its Christmas list.

“If you know that your neighbor could use something, please just let us know. We’ll be the secret Santa.”

Along with Trade Winds in Blue Hill, you can also find “Be A Santa To A Senior” trees at Camden National Bank in Blue Hill and Burnt Cove in Stonington.

For more information or to volunteer to help deliver the gifts on Christmas Eve, call Courtney Wood at 319-7778.

