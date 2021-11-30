Abandoned railroad corridor to become new multi-use trail

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - An abandoned railroad corridor in Central Maine is being converted to a new multi-use trail.

The trail, known as the Madison Branch, spans 32 miles across Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

The Mills administration announced Tuesday the trail it will become a major connector to the Maine Interconnected Trail System and Maine ATV Trail System.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry purchased it from Pan Am Railways for a little more than a million dollars.

We’re told conversion of the existing rail line into a recreational trail may take up to two years.

