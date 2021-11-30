Advertisement

1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,173 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new COVID related deaths over a period of five days.

The Maine CDC did not conduct cases investigations during the holiday weekend.

Four new deaths each in Androscoggin and Cumberland counties, two each in Kennebec, Penobscot, Sagadahoc, and Washington counties, and one each in Franklin, Hancock, Lincoln, Somerset, and York counties.

Penobscot county is reporting 154 new cases, 129 in Aroostook, 80 in Kennebec, 52 in Franklin and 29 in Lincoln counties.

Close to 68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

6,080 new doses were administered Monday.

Of those, 4,531 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC reports 322 people are in the hospital with the virus.

99 are in intensive care.

43 are on ventilators

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID
Joseph Johnson
Man sentenced in 2019 Bangor death

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID
Latest coronavirus vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Nearly 68% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID-19