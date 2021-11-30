1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,173 new cases of coronavirus and 21 new COVID related deaths over a period of five days.

The Maine CDC did not conduct cases investigations during the holiday weekend.

Four new deaths each in Androscoggin and Cumberland counties, two each in Kennebec, Penobscot, Sagadahoc, and Washington counties, and one each in Franklin, Hancock, Lincoln, Somerset, and York counties.

Penobscot county is reporting 154 new cases, 129 in Aroostook, 80 in Kennebec, 52 in Franklin and 29 in Lincoln counties.

Close to 68% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

6,080 new doses were administered Monday.

Of those, 4,531 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC reports 322 people are in the hospital with the virus.

99 are in intensive care.

43 are on ventilators

