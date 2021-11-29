TV5 Christmas Movie Madness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Vote for your favorite Christmas movies!

We have selected and seeded 32 films spanning the decades and starting Monday your votes will decide who moves on.

Here are the movies:

Home Alone

It’s A Wonderful Life

Jack Frost

Deck The Halls

Scrooged

Meet Me in St. Louis

The Polar Express

Muppets Christmas Carol

Love Actually

Home Alone 2

Fred Claus

Edward Scissorhands

Elf

White Christmas

Christmas with the Kranks

Prancer

Miracle on 34th Street

A Christmas Story

Jingle All The Way

Ernest Saves Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Christmas in Connecticut

The Holiday

Holiday Inn

A Christmas Carol (1951)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Gremlins

Die Hard

The Santa Clause

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Four Christmases

Bad Santa

