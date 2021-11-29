“Small Business Saturday” a success in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Businesses in Ellsworth are reporting a successful “Small Business Saturday” over the weekend.

According to the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, many businesses in the downtown area said they were up significantly over last year and also reported doing particularly well Friday night.

The Chamber hopes the “Christmas in Ellsworth” kick off weekend is an indicator of things to come for area businesses this holiday season.

“People were out. There was a sold out performance of “The Nutcracker” at The Grand. Shops were open,” said Cahmber Executive Director Gretchen Wilson. “There was a light snow. It was perfect. It was just a perfect Saturday for going out and doing your holiday shopping.”

Ellsworth’s ‘Small Business Saturday” finished up with a tree lighting downtown which the Ellsworth Area Chamber estimates was attended by more than three-hundred people.

