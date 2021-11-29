Skowhegan turns into “Skow-Who-Ville” this holiday season

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Main Street Skowhegan is gearing up for their second “Skow-Who-Ville” holiday event.

Grinch-themed events, costume contests, and games will be happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Main Street Skowhegan has been working to revitalize the downtown area of Skowhegan since 2005.

They hosted an annual “holiday stroll” from 2005 to 2019, when they decided to go Grinch.

The festivities were put on hold during the 2020 holiday season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week leading up to Skow-Who-Ville, Main Street Skowhegan is encouraging a small business *week* in Skowhegan and participating local businesses are holding sales to encourage shopping.

The Executive Director of Main Street Skowhegan says attracting people to Skowhegan, and encouraging them to shop locally, is part of what the organization is all about.

“You’re supporting your friends and peers and neighbors and when you shop at their business those dollars largely stay local and they go back into the local economy to support other businesses. We’re excited to get people out and about in Skowhegan and we actually brought people from all over Central Maine,” said Kristina Cannon, Executive Director, Main Street Skowhegan.

36 businesses are participating in Small Business Week, and Grinch-themed celebrations will be held Friday, December 3rd, through Sunday, December 5th.

Learn more at mainstreetskowhegan.org

