Skies Clearing Overnight. Another Cold & Breezy Day Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to stay well to our east. This has kept all the moisture in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. For us, we continue to see clouds over eastern parts of the state. These clouds will clear out overnight resulting in clear skies & cold temperatures. Lows overnight will fall into the teens & 20s with a NW wind around 10-20 mph.

Clear skies will remain for Tuesday. Expect lots of sunshine, but it will still be cold as highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s. Locations in the mountains where there is a deeper snowpack can expect highs in the 20s. Winds will shift out of the west and will gust up to 20 mph. This will result in wind chill values down into the teens & 20s.

Wednesday will have more clouds & even some flurries across the mountains. Highs will be slightly warmer, reaching the upper 30s & low 40s.

Thursday will be the warmest & wettest day of the extended forecast. Low pressure will slide just to our north. This will bring the chance of snow across the mountains with areas of rain expect closer to the coast. A mix of rain & snow will be likely from the foothills towards the Interstate. Not much snow is expected, but a few inches will be possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s with a few spots along the coast hitting the upper 40s.

As the low moves out Thursday night, the pressure gradient will tighten and winds will pick up on Friday. Overall, Friday & the weekend look to stay dry, it will just be cold as highs will reach the 20s & low 30s.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the teens & 20s. NW wind around 10-20 mph will make it feel colder.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. Still breezy with a west wind around 10-20 mph. This will make temperatures feel like they are in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few flurries in the mountains. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain & snow. A few inches of snow likely across the north, mainly rain closer to the coast. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to the upper 40s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, cold & breezy. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s with winds that will gust up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs staying below freezing with many spots remaining in the 20s.

