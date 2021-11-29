REPORT - UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton to leave for UConn job

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Multiple sources are reporting that Black Bears head football coach Nick Charlton is leaving the University of Maine to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports first reported the news:

UConn is expected to hire Maine head coach Nick Charlton as offensive coordinator, a source tells @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021

ESPN college football reporter Adam Rittenberg confirmed the news.

A report from Football Scoop adds Charlton will also be UConn’s associate head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Charlton would serve under former NFL and longtime UCLA head coach Jim Mora, who was just hired by UConn this month.

Charlton had been the Black Bears’ head coach since the 2019 season and worked with the team since 2015. He went 14-13 over three years at the helm.

Joining the Huskies would represent a jump for Charlton from FCS football to the FBS division.

UConn plays in the American Athletic Conference.

UMaine officials could not comment when we reached out.

