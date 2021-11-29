Advertisement

Nearly 68% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID-19

2,094,255 of coronavirus vaccine given out in Maine to date, according to CDC
Latest coronavirus vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - 67.9% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,513 new doses were administered Sunday.

Of those, 1,679 were booster shots.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitlizations are still trending high across the state.

Maine CDC reporting 323 people in the hospital with the virus. at last report.

104 are in intensive care.

40 are on ventilators.

Case investigations were not conducted in the last few days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next update is Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday

Latest News

The task force was formed after the Island Nursing Home announced in August that it would be...
Affordable housing key to return of island nursing home
Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Driver dead following crash on Hebron Road in Paris
It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
"Skow-Who-Ville" returns for holiday season
Skowhegan turns into “Skow-Who-Ville” this holiday season