Nearly 68% of Mainers fully vaccinated for COVID-19

67.9% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

2,513 new doses were administered Sunday.

Of those, 1,679 were booster shots.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitlizations are still trending high across the state.

Maine CDC reporting 323 people in the hospital with the virus. at last report.

104 are in intensive care.

40 are on ventilators.

Case investigations were not conducted in the last few days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The next update is Tuesday.

