More Maine firefighters to get bulletproof vests

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - Caribou Fire and Ambulance is the latest in the state to equip ambulance workers with bulletproof vests.

Such vests are more commonplace in southern Maine.

Caribou is the first in Aroostook County to buy them.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance Chief Scott Susi said the worsening opioid crisis has added to the danger for first responders, necessitating the vests.

A donation from a local bank funded the purchase of 16 vests.

