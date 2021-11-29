Advertisement

Man stabbed at hotel in Wells, police say

(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WELLS, Maine (WMTW) — An Indiana man is recovering after police said he was stabbed multiple times at a motel in Wells.

Police said the stabbing was reported at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Misty Harbor Motel.

Officers said when they arrived they found a 22-year-old man with several stab wounds to his upper body. The man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where police said he was in stable condition.

Witnesses told the officers that the attacker ran into a marsh area behind the hotel, according to police.

Police said, Dillon Pastors, 23, of Indiana, was arrested a short time later near Atlantic Avenue.

Pastors was charged with elevated aggravated assault and was taken to the York County Jail.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident between the two men.

