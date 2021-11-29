Advertisement

Man sentenced in 2019 Bangor murder

Joseph Johnson
Joseph Johnson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of two people charged with murder and arson was in sentenced in a Bangor Courtroom this morning.

32-year-old Joseph Johnson pleaded guilty this morning for the murder of 59-year-old Berton Conley.

A judge ordered him to serve 9 years behind bars for both crimes.

In November of 2019, Johnson killed Conley, then set a fire inside Conley’s home.

Cote Choneska pleaded guilty in October to hindering the apprehension of Johnson and was sentenced to five years in prison but only served two years.

