Loon counters find more adults but loss of chicks in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bird counters in Maine say the state’s population of loons appears to be continuing to grow, but they also noticed a steep drop in the number of loon chicks.

Common loons are beloved by wildlife watchers, and Maine is home to the largest population of the sharp-billed birds in the eastern United States.

Maine Audubon reported on Monday that loon counters found 3,446 adult loons in Maine this year, up from 2,964 last year, however, the number of chicks fell from 414 to 224.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.