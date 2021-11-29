Advertisement

Loon counters find more adults but loss of chicks in Maine

FILE — A Common Loon chick hitches a ride on its mother's back while her mate looks for food on...
FILE — A Common Loon chick hitches a ride on its mother's back while her mate looks for food on Maranacook Lake, in Winthrop, Maine, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Bird counters in Maine say the state’s population of loons appears to be continuing to grow, but they also noticed a steep drop in the number of loon chicks.

Common loons are beloved by wildlife watchers, and Maine is home to the largest population of the sharp-billed birds in the eastern United States.

Maine Audubon reported on Monday that loon counters found 3,446 adult loons in Maine this year, up from 2,964 last year, however, the number of chicks fell from 414 to 224.

