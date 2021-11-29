Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, one nurse in Levant began sewing PPE for her healthcare colleagues. With the help of her husband, the idea took off.

Tracie Seymour, RN, began by sewing masks and scrub caps.

“We’re both nurses, so I started by making masks because at that point in time it was the only way to have masks,” said Seymour.

Tracie Seymour displays one of her popular fabrics featuring Rosie the Riveter as a nurse (WABI)

At first, she and her husband, Jason, were just giving them away.

“I’m her #1 non-paying customer,” Jason Seymour, RN, said with a laugh. “I’ve got like 50 of them.”

Soon, they were selling Tracie’s creations on Etsy under the name Sewing Seymour. They’ve had more than 1,800 sales, catching the eye of buyers from as far away as Australia, Italy, and Spain.

“I’ve gotten a lot of positive reviews,” Tracie said. “People like the way that they fit, they like the way they’re sewn. So, they’ve been pretty popular.”

Tested and used by the Seymours themselves out in the field, the nursing gear is made to last and can be thrown in the wash.

Due to popular demand, they then started offering embroidery as well.

It added a whole new element to their business, Embroidery Creations by Sewing Seymour, and officially brought Jason on board.

“Once she got the embroidery machine, I started playing around with it, figuring out what speed you can run with which fabrics,” Jason said. “It’s been a learning curve for sure. I haven’t poked myself, thankfully. I’ve seen people that have actually stitched through their finger before, and I’m like, ‘Ow!’”

Their offerings now include stockings, ball caps, t-shirts, stuffed animals, and more. While they are charging these days, they keep their prices low - only making a few dollars for a ball cap.

But the one item they refuse to turn a profit on are chemo hats for kids. They say they charge just enough to cover the cost of materials.

“You always want to think that everybody’s going to have a good outcome but you know that not everybody does,” Tracie said. “So, this is a way for kiddos in the hospital to express themselves. We’ve had superhero ones, we’ve had Disney princess ones.”

Each kid’s chemo hat goes out with a message of encouragement. Something, as nurses, they’ve needed themselves from time to time.

Through both COVID-19 and the loss of a dear friend, the Seymours say this business has offered them an outlet.

“I feel like I can create stuff. Somebody’s life’s not in my hand, so to speak. If I screw up a hat, I throw it away. You can’t really screw up in the hospital setting,” said Jason.

“I’ve really enjoyed [the fact] that, now that we’re a year and a half or so into the business, we’ve gotten, not really big, but big enough that we can start giving back,” said Tracie.

The Seymours are now working with a number of local companies and have taken part in community fundraisers. Someday, with that support behind them, Tracie hopes their side hustle can become a full-time job into retirement.

If you’d like to see more of their work, you can visit them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sewingseymour.

