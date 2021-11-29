Flurries this morning, then mostly sunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is passing to our east today. A little light snow will fall across western Maine this morning and then clouds will clear. Little to no accumulations is expected. High pressure will push in tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s but the wind will make it feel colder.

Mostly sunny conditions will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Light snow showers will develop Wednesday night and change over to rain showers on Thursday as a low pressure system passes to the northwest. Highs will be in the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday, but conditions will cool down into the weekend.

MONDAY: Snow flurries in the morning then partly sunny. Highs 24-34°. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 16-26°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 24-34°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. South wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to low 40s. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

