Advertisement

Driver dead following crash on Hebron Road in Paris

Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead following a crash on Hebron Road in Paris Sunday afternoon.

Paris Police confirm that the driver died after swerving off the road and crashing into the woods.

Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

A man who was driving by at the time says he found the driver unresponsive when he stopped to help.

The good Samaritan was able to pry the truck’s door open with a crowbar and cut away the airbag, but the driver was still trapped.

Another witness told the good Samaritan she was behind the truck as it was driving at a high speed when she saw the truck swerve off the road and crash into the woods.

Hebron Road in Paris was closed for about two hours around the 300-block area to allow crews to reconstruct and clear the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
67.86% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue upward trend
Maine Game Wardens rescue injured hiker in Aroostook State Park
Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Saturday
Maine’s fall hunting seasons ending for the year

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road.
City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole
"Skow-Who-Ville" returns for holiday season
Skowhegan turns into “Skow-Who-Ville” this holiday season
Flurries Monday morning, then mostly sunny
Orrington's Letters to Santa mailbox
Orrington Fire Department helping kids exchange letters with Santa