City of Bangor repairing traffic light after collision tears down pole

(123RF)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is asking drivers to avoid an intersection after an accident Sunday tore down traffic lights and the pole.

The intersection of Union Street and Griffin Road has flashing traffic lights up temporarily until crews can repair them.

Bangor Police tells us repairs should be completed Monday.

The City suggests avoiding accessing Union Street that way, as delays will back up traffic trying to turn left or go straight from Griffin Road.

The city also reminding drivers to be courteous and patient with the changes.

