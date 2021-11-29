Bar Harbor business collecting for food pantry

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - For the second consecutive year, Window Panes in Bar Harbor is collecting non-perishables for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

Window Panes also has a donation jar at the register for the food pantry and will match all the donations collected dollar for dollar. Last year, Window Panes was able to give the Bar Harbor Food Pantry a check for two-thousand dollars and hopes to beat that mark this season.

”Food insecurity is a very real thing,” said Window Panes Co-onwer Julie Veilleux. “It affects our neighbors, it affects people in all kinds of communities regardless of their size or where they’re located. And it feels good to give back to our communities.”

If you’d like to drop off some non-perishables or make a monetary donation to the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Window Panes will be taking either one through Christmas Eve.

