Bar Harbor Bank & Trust to match donations for “Giving Tuesday.”

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow is “Giving Tuesday,” a global initiative to promote giving to charities and non-profits.

In honor of “Giving Tuesday,” Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is matching up to 15-hundred dollars in donations each to Friends in Action in Ellsworth and Island Connections on MDI. Both organizations aim to assist older adults and people living with disabilities so they can live independently and with dignity.

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust hopes the matching campaign will help inspire people to donate to either or both organizations tomorrow.

”It’s just a way that we can help bring awareness to the need out there. We’re very fortunate to be in business since1887, so being able to continue that tradition of giving back is really important to the bank.”

